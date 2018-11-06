China can shore up private sector to lower tensions with US, says former Australian PM Kevin Rudd

SINGAPORE - Amid no signs of a breakthrough in the US-China trade war, Australia's former prime minister Kevin Rudd on Tuesday (Nov 6) highlighted an area where the interests of both could coincide and defuse tensions.

A "curious area of common ground" between the two lies in China allowing its private firms more play in the domestic economy, said Mr Rudd during a panel discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

Mr Rudd was prompted by Mr Ian Bremmer, the president and founder of political risk research and consulting firm Eurasia Group, to suggest what could be done help lower tensions in US-China relations.

"In China right now there is a debate about the future of the private sector," Mr Rudd said, pointing to the increasing jostling between the state-owned enterprises and private companies which he said were in a "crisis of confidence" about their future.

Analysts say Chinese state firms benefited disproportionately - at the expense of private firms - when China doled out a stimulus to steady its economy after the 2009 financial crisis.

President Xi Jinping, in a meeting with local entrepreneurs last week, assured the private sector of financial support, offering tax cuts and a level playing field for all firms. But he also justified the need for a strong state sector, saying state assets belonged to all Chinese people.

Mr Rudd said the parallels between the external complaints from the US about Chinese protectionism and the emerging internal complaints from Chinese private firms threw up an area with resonance for both.

Related Story China and US need to adjust to avoid disaster: Henry Kissinger

In waging a trade war against China, the US has voiced objections to China's industrial policies that favour strategic state-owned enterprises, including offering them subsidies, and distort the market for American firms.

If China were to level the playing field, it would kill two birds with one stone - placate the US and generate jobs and growth within the Chinese economy.

"If you do that you would defuse much of what is now bubbling up internally in China and externally in its relationship with the US," said Mr Rudd.

The panel discussed whether the 21st century would be defined by superpower rivalries and where that might leave nations like India.

Mr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, a former foreign secretary of India and currently president of global corporate affairs, Tata Sons, said the South Asian nation could well stand to gain.

While India shares some of concerns of the US, like access for its firms to the Chinese market, he said geopolitical changes caused by China's rise had also advantaged India. For instance, India benefited, as a member of G-20, when China propelled the grouping to a higher profile than G-7.

The reaction of the West to China's rise was as much a problem as China's own policies, he added.

So are there rules of the road that leaders of today's advanced industrial democracies need to be prepared to compromise on, Mr Bremmer asked the panel.

Mr Rudd demurred. "On the core question of open economies, open politics and open societies, around which we construct what we call the liberal rules-based order… it ain't perfect but I have yet to see a better alternative," said Mr Rudd.