China-bound passengers turn up for last-minute Covid-19 test

The authorities said there are more time slots for China-bound passengers to get the necessary tests for Covid-19 after scores of anxious passengers showed up at the former Shuqun Secondary School yesterday to be tested.

The last-minute scramble was a result of the Chinese Embassy here announcing on its website last Friday that from tomorrow, all travellers from Singapore to China have to take a Covid-19 test within five days before their flight, to ensure they are free of the coronavirus.

Passengers who are booked on Flight TR100 bound for Guangzhou on Sunday morning were alerted to the new requirement in an urgent e-mail sent by Scoot on Tuesday afternoon. The e-mail added that "testing arrangements have been made by the relevant authorities and must be strictly adhered to".

Passengers on that flight were instructed to go for the test at the regional screening centre located at the former Shuqun Secondary School in Jurong East between 9am and 10.30am yesterday.

Last night, the authorities said there are more time slots for passengers leaving for China by Monday. They can take the test at the Jurong centre, which is open from 9am to noon and 1pm to 4pm daily, until Sunday, said a joint statement from several ministries, including Transport, Health and Manpower.

Over 200 people, some with their families, were at the centre when The Straits Times visited yesterday.

The passengers had to produce their plane tickets - for flights operated by Scoot and China Southern Airlines to various Chinese cities - to security personnel before they were allowed to be tested.

One passenger who wanted to be known only as Mr Chen told The Straits Times that he plans to fly home to Guangzhou on Flight TR100. Mr Chen, who was at the testing centre with his wife, was worried about whether the flight would go ahead on Sunday.

"This was a mess from the start. We thought we would finally be able to see our families but our flights kept getting changed.

"Now with this testing, I'm not sure if there will be more delays," said the engineer who is in his 40s.

The Chens, who both work in Singapore, said they have not seen their eight-year-old son in months. Mrs Chen said: "It has been distressing for us to not know when we can go back. I hope they will understand the difficulties we faced to even get this flight ticket." The couple added that they had tried to book other flights home over the past two weeks, but experienced a lot of difficulty as tickets were snapped up.

CONSTANT DELAYS This was a mess from the start. We thought we would finally be able to see our families but our flights kept getting changed. Now with this testing, I'm not sure if there will be more delays. MR CHEN, a passenger who hopes to fly home to Guangzhou on Scoot Flight TR100.

CAUGHT OFF GUARD Being made to pay for this test all of a sudden is an additional burden. I will ask my employer for help because it's not easy for people like us to just fork out $186. MR WANG, a construction worker who will be going home to Xi'an.

Other passengers were also unhappy that the test was sprung on them. Ms Lin Yuling, an accountant, said: "We were informed late last night. There are a lot more people here than expected, and we are not sure how our travel plans will be affected now." The 36-year-old, who was planning to fly to Tianjin with her husband on Sunday, said she was told that passengers have to pay for the test, which costs $186.

According to the Scoot e-mail, passengers must pay for the test before the results can be released to them.

Scoot also said that as the test results will require a turnaround time of 48 hours, passengers must adhere to the time slot for the test to be able to receive the results in time for the flight on Sunday. The Chinese Embassy said on its website that it would take at least one working day for test results to be verified after passengers submit their results to the embassy via e-mail.

Passengers who test negative for the virus and have filled in a health declaration form will be issued a certified health declaration form with an official embassy seal. The certified form is required for passengers who board flights to China.

Yesterday, passengers did not have to pay on the spot at the testing centre, but had to provide their banking information such as credit card details, as well as their contact information. Not everyone had the means to pay. A construction worker who wanted to be known only as Mr Wang said he will ask his employer for help. "Being made to pay for this test all of a sudden is an additional burden," said Mr Wang, who was going home to Xi'an.

A 23-year-old student, who gave his name only as Mr Yu, had booked a flight to Tianjin on Sept 2. He said he was told to take the test even though his flight was cancelled.

"I spoke to a Chinese Embassy official here who apologised for the inconvenience, since we aren't sure if we can fly back after all of this mess.

"Can't we get swabbed at the airport? It's frustrating."

China-bound passengers in Singapore scramble to meet Covid-19 test deadline

A Covid-19 test requirement for Singapore travellers to China announced last Friday prompted long queues - and anxiety - among people rushing to meet a deadline yesterday morning to get tested before their flight. They must test negative for the coronavirus, among other things, if they want to travel to China, the Chinese Embassy had said. Yesterday, more than 200 people were seen trying to get tested at the regional screening centre at the former Shuqun Secondary School in Jurong East.



PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

