China-based NTU alumni donate sanitiser, masks

A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) alumnus, who now heads a Chinese firm, has donated 100 cartons of food-grade hand sanitiser made by his company to Singapore.

Mr Sun Zhaohui, president of Hebei Guiyu Technology, graduated from NTU's Nanyang Executive MBA programme in 2004 and is now based in Hebei, China.

He is among 16 presidents of NTU alumni associations in different provinces of China who recently organised Covid-19-related donations to Singapore.

The overall relief effort is overseen by Dr Sun Xia, president of Nanyang International Club, a non-profit organisation made up of various province-based NTU alumni associations and Chinese entrepreneurs.

The branch presidents have been collecting and sending to Singapore face masks, hand sanitiser and money since early April, when Singapore was about to begin its circuit breaker.

Within five days of calling for donations to Singapore on April 4, Nanyang International Club managed to secure nearly 50,000 face masks to be given to NTU, the club said on its website.

The club said it understood from NTU earlier that month that the university needed more masks and other anti-virus products to support more than 5,000 of its teachers and students. The club then appealed for donations from its members.

Tuesday's handover ceremony for the hand sanitiser took place at Changi Airport, where Mr Sun Zhaohui's representative was present.

Among those witnessing the donation were MP for MacPherson Tin Pei Ling and Mr Rafi Mar, vice-president of Singapore Airlines Cargo.

The sanitiser will be given to beneficiaries such as MacPherson Community Club, East Coast Community Club, Chung Hwa Medical Institution and parent volunteer group #BlessTheTeachers.

Clement Yong