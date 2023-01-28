China-based firm ties up with genealogy society to help Chinese-Singaporeans trace roots

SINGAPORE – When a Chinese-Singaporean in his 50s sought help to find out more about his late father, genealogist Huihan Lie and his team immediately scoured databases of Chinese ancestors and conducted field investigations in China.

They found out that the father was a seaman from Fujian who fought in World War II and that the client had a half-sister in Liverpool, England.

Mr Lie, founder and chief executive of China-based ancestry research company My China Roots, said: “He never imagined he had a half-sister and was very emotional to meet her in England. That was one of the most memorable family reunions I saw in my work in genealogy.”

On Saturday, the company inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the non-profit Genealogy Society Singapore to work together over three years to help Chinese-Singaporeans trace their roots. These services include roots and genealogy research projects focusing on pre-migration family histories in China, China roots’ trips and the creation of publications.

Prices range between $120 for an online subscription to collect and share one’s historical records for a year, and $3,000 on average to locate one’s ancestral village and Jiapu, which refers to Chinese genealogy records.

The society will market the services to potential customers here like clan associations, private businesses, civic organisations and individuals.

Mr Ng Yew Kang, 82, its president, said: “Many Chinese-Singaporeans have little knowledge of their ancestry, where they came from and how their ancestors migrated from China to Singapore. By the time they want to learn more... many elderly family members would have died, taking the memories with them.”

“Knowing the past is crucial for us to understand the present. I believe that our partnership with My China Roots will enable Chinese-Singaporeans to better connect with their roots, especially since many may not understand the Chinese language or speak the dialects of their ancestral homes,” he added.

The partnership came about when both Mr Ng and Mr Lie noticed a spike in interest from two years ago among Singaporeans to discover their Chinese ancestral roots. Last December, My Chinese Roots saw 12,000 visitors from Singapore on its online platform, double the number in the same month in 2021.

Mr Lie said My China Roots plans to establish a family history centre here to help Singaporeans conduct targeted online searches.

His interest in helping others came from his own experience. An ethnic Chinese, the 44-year-old was born and raised in the Netherlands while his parents were born in Indonesia.

Filled with curiosity about China, he went to Beijing as a university student to study Chinese. “I started to wonder: ‘Where in China is our family actually from and why did they leave? How is ‘my China’ different from my ancestors’ ‘China’?” he added.

“A meeting with a distant cousin in Xiamen, who knew about one of my ancestral villages, signalled the start of an immensely rewarding search for my roots, a journey that taught me about my family, our history and myself.”

His curiosity turned into a hobby and subsequently a passion. In 2012, he established the company in Hong Kong to help overseas Chinese trace their roots. It has 16 staff based in China, Europe and the United States.