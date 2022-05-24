Its growth a plus for region, says PM Lee

China's development has been positive and presents opportunities for the region, even as countries in the Asia-Pacific nurture ties with others to maintain a balance, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"We can prosper together, benefit from our interdependence, and have the incentive to keep the region peaceful, stable and secure," he told Japan's Nikkei media group in an interview published ahead of its conference on Asia's future that he will speak at this week in Tokyo.

China has also been engaging the region systematically, he noted, adding that Singapore supports its Belt and Road Initiative and Global Development Initiative (GDI), and is a member of the Group of Friends of the GDI. He also said it is better that Asia's security arrangements remain in their current configuration, rather than have countries divided into blocs.