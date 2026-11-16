Children’s store Kiddy Palace to leave Jurong Point, marking fourth outlet closure in 2026

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The Kiddy Palace outlet at Jurong point, which will close in December, attracted many shoppers on Nov 14.

SINGAPORE – Kiddy Palace is bidding farewell to its Jurong Point store, a childhood fixture for generations of shoppers, after closing three other outlets in Singapore in 2026

The retailer announced the upcoming closure in a Facebook reel on Nov 12, thanking customers who had shopped there across generations.

“It’s time for us to say goodbye to our Jurong Point store as we prepare to move out,” it said.

The planned closure follows those of its Century Square and Compass One outlets in August, and its Lot One outlet in September. Kiddy Palace had previously announced on social media its moving-out sales for those outlets.

The Jurong Point store is holding a moving-out sale, offering 30 per cent off regular-priced items and an additional 10 per cent off offer and nett-priced items.

In its farewell reel, Kiddy Palace described the period from 1994 to 2026 as “32 years of memories”.

“For 32 years, we’ve been part of countless childhood memories, family shopping trips, birthday surprises and little moments of happiness,” it said.

A long queue of customers waiting to make purchases at the cashier, at the Jurong Point outlet’s moving-out sale on Nov 14. ST PHOTO: CHEONG POH KWAN

“Some of you grew up shopping with us, and now you’re bringing your own children through our doors.”

Among its long-time customers is Chua, who wanted to give only her surname. She has shopped at the Jurong Point outlet for more than 30 years, since her two daughters were young. She continues to buy toys and clothes from Kiddy Palace as gifts for her relatives’ children or grandchildren.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Nov 14, she said in Hokkien: “Singaporeans are like that. When a shop is about to close, they will show up. Never mind if they have to queue for an hour.”

Her daughter Lee, 34, suggested that competition from online retailers and potentially high rents could make it difficult for some retail brands to stay in business. She also wanted to give her surname only.

Another customer, Melissa, 30, has continued shopping at Kiddy Palace from childhood into motherhood.

Melissa, who declined to give her surname, visited the retailer’s stores at various locations as a child. After moving to Boon Lay and becoming a mother, she began shopping at the Jurong Point outlet for her son, now two years old.

She visited several times during the closing-down sale, buying items including toys and a bottle warmer.

“It is sad to see this outlet go,” she said, adding that she plans to shop at the Westgate outlet after the Jurong Point store closes.

Kiddy Palace’s website listed 10 outlets across Singapore, including Jurong Point, as at Nov 16.

The other nine are at Bedok Mall, Causeway Point, Marina Square, Nex, Northpoint City, Toa Payoh’s HDB Hub, Westgate, Waterway Point and White Sands. In an Oct 19 Facebook post, the retailer described its Toa Payoh store as its largest outlet in Singapore.

The retailer’s product range includes toys, baby and maternity essentials, children’s clothing and school bags.

In its farewell message to Jurong Point customers, the retailer invited shoppers to visit once more before the outlet closes. ST PHOTO: CHEONG POH KWAN

Kiddy Palace was founded in 1992 with its first outlet at Northpoint in Yishun, according to its website.

In its farewell message to Jurong Point customers, the retailer invited shoppers to visit once more before the outlet closes.

“Thank you, Jurong Point, for 32 wonderful years. You will always have a special place in our hearts,” it said.

ST has contacted Kiddy Palace for comment.