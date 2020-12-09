Children of divorced parents tend to fare worse

A landmark study of more than 100,000 Singaporeans has found that those whose parents divorced before they turned 21 earned less than those whose parents stayed together.

They also were less likely to get a university degree or get married - these were among other long-term "divorce penalties" or disadvantages highlighted by the study, which examined marital and economic data of Singaporean children born between 1979 and 1981. The Ministry of Social and Family Development released the findings yesterday.