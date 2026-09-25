Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Children at 5 Jurong schools to get headstart on tackling diabetes by learning how choices matter

It is also far less costly to prevent the onset of diabetes by shaping everyday lifestyle choices, rather than trying to tackle the condition once it is advanced, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Sept 25 at the 55th anniversary gala dinner of Diabetes Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Children at five schools in Jurong West will learn how everyday choices about food and exercise affect blood sugar, as part of a new effort to tackle diabetes .

Sugar Smart Schools, a one-year pilot by non-profit group Diabetes Singapore, will involve talks and outreach to parents and teachers alongside the children, so the habits taught in school can be reinforced at home.

At the programme’s launch during Diabetes Singapore’s 55th anniversary gala dinner on Sept 25, its patron President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that the nation has to do more to bring down the prevalence of diabetes.

More can be done through upstream efforts to change the habits of children when they are young, and to detect the onset of diabetes, said President Tharman.

He said that the medical, social and economic case for early preventative actions are compelling, as it is better for the well being of individuals, families and society.

More can be done through upstream efforts to change the habits of children when they are young, and to detect the onset of diabetes, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

It is also far less costly to prevent the onset of diabetes by altering everyday lifestyle choices, rather than trying to tackle the condition once it is advanced, and once other complications come in its wake, such as heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and lower limb amputations, he pointed out.

“We need to step up especially in helping children develop healthier habits, starting from the earliest years. Research shows that habits formed then have effects on health through life ,” he said, citing a recent UK study that limiting sugar exposure during the first 1,000 days of life will lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by about 35 per cent.

“There is nothing wrong with the occasional sweet treat, but what we’ve got to avoid is it becoming a part of a child’s regular diet, ” President Tharman added.

Executive director of Diabetes Singapore Priscilla Gan said: “Many young people believe diabetes is a condition that only affects their parents or grandparents, but the reality is very different. We are seeing more adolescents and young adults developing diabetes and pre-diabetes at an earlier age, often without fully understanding the serious and lifelong consequences.”

According to the Ministry of Health’s National Population Health Survey 2024 report, 1.8 per cent of residents aged 30 to 39 had diabetes in 2023–2024.

The figure worsens with age. About one in every four of those aged 70 to 74 years is affected by diabetes.

The participating schools under the pilot are two PCF Sparkletots preschools in Jurong Spring, as well as Gek Poh, Corporation Primary School, Rulang Primary School and Westwood Secondary School.

Gan said the programme will go beyond telling children to eat less sugar. It aims to help them understand how food, exercise and other daily habits affect their blood sugar.

For example, children will learn that fibre slows the rise in blood sugar after a meal, and that eating vegetables and protein before carbohydrates can help reduce a sharp spike. They will also learn why exercise should include activities that build muscle. This is because muscles use glucose from the bloodstream, helping the body regulate blood sugar.

For preschoolers aged four and above, the concepts will be introduced through games and storytelling.

Primary and secondary school students will attend talks and visit booths with quizzes and activities. Diabetes Singapore also hopes to work with school canteen operators to reduce the range of fried foods and sugary drinks on offer.

Teachers and parent support groups will help Diabetes Singapore adapt the material for different ages, while teachers will be encouraged to incorporate the lessons into everyday school activities and model the habits themselves.

“We hope to equip young people with the knowledge, skills and confidence to make healthier choices today, so they can reduce their risk of developing diabetes and other chronic diseases in the future,” said Gan.

To promote empathy and understanding for those with diabetes, the programme will also help children understand why a classmate with Type 1 diabetes may need regular insulin injections, wear a glucose sensor or pump, or suddenly feel shaky when his or her blood sugar drops.

Gan hopes the programme can be scaled up islandwide to other schools after its initial pilot run, and is planning to work with the Ministry of Education to do so.

West Coast-Jurong West GRC MP Hamid Razak, who is MP of the area, said: “When we equip our young people with the right knowledge and habits, they can bring these lessons home, share them with their families, and help build a healthier community together.”