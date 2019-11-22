ChildAid marks 15th year with style

Above: (From left) Creative director Dick Lee; Mr Ronald Lim, president of the Singapore Plastic Industry Association; Ms Rosalind Lee, managing director and head of United Overseas Bank's enterprise banking and group commercial banking; Mr Warren Fernand
Above: (From left) Creative director Dick Lee; Mr Ronald Lim, president of the Singapore Plastic Industry Association; Ms Rosalind Lee, managing director and head of United Overseas Bank's enterprise banking and group commercial banking; Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times; President Halimah Yacob; Mr Wong Wei Kong, editor of The Business Times; Mr Adam Abdur Rahman, managing director and head of corporate affairs & Asean at Citi Singapore; and Dr Yenna Tasia, head of partnerships at MHC Asia Group, posing for photographs with the performers yesterday during the gala night of ChildAid 2019. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Danz People and Stylo Mylo performing at the end of their hip-hop battle. The funds raised from ChildAid will go towards The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Above: Stylo Mylo and Danz People faced off in a hip-hop battle to a medley of hit songs during the opening night of ChildAid 2019.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
The Stardom performing an acrobatic piece to British composer James Hannigan's The End of All Things - one of the gala night's many performances, which ranged from classical cello pieces to upbeat dance-offs.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Creative director Dick Lee and all 132 performers grooving along to his hit song Fried Rice Paradise from his musical of the same name during the gala night of ChildAid 2019 yesterday. This was his first time performing at ChildAid, though he has been helming the show behind the scenes since 2017.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Michelle Zhu, 11, performing the Cello Suite No.1 by German composer Johann Sebastian Bach yesterday in front of an audience of more than 1,600.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Performers from Academie of Stars dancing and singing to a medley of songs from Disney films, including Be Our Guest from Beauty And The Beast, during the ChildAid 2019 gala night yesterday. The ChildAid 2019 concert was themed Sing! Play! Dance! ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Above: The MADDspace crew sang and danced to three songs, Piao Xiang Bei Fang, Guang Nian Zhi Wai and Kung Fu Fighting last night.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Above: (From left) Husna Humairah Muhammad Hairie, Sarah Syazlina Mohammed Darni, Bentley Lye and Iqah Ardillia Hardi performing Domino by Jessie J during the full-dress rehearsal on WednesdayST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
On top of diverse line-up of performances, 15th-anniversary gala features clips of interviews of beneficiaries, past performers

Saraswathy Kumaran

The 15th anniversary of ChildAid ended on a high yesterday, with the announcement that this year's edition of the annual fund-raising concert raised $2.12 million.

This brings the total raised for charity over the concert's 15 years to $22.71 million.

The guest of honour, President Halimah Yacob, joined the 132 performers, as well as representatives from Singapore Press Holdings, sponsors and partners, during the cheque presentation on stage at the end of last night's show.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, received four cheques.

The main sponsors were United Overseas Bank, which donated $1 million, and Citibank Singapore, which donated $652,000. The other two cheques were from platinum sponsors MHC Asia Group ($100,000) and Singapore Plastic Industry Association ($138,000).

The funds raised will go towards The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), which provides pocket money to students from low-income families, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which funds arts training for underprivileged children and young people.

More than 1,600 people in the audience at yesterday's gala of ChildAid 2019 were treated to a diverse line-up of performances at the concert, themed Sing! Play! Dance!

The performances ranged from classical cello pieces such as Johann Sebastian Bach's Cello Suite No.1, performed by 11-year-old Michelle Zhu, to upbeat dance sets such as hip-hop dance-offs between two crews, Stylo Mylo and Danz People.

Husna Humairah Muhammad Hairie, 10, from Singapore Chinese Girls' School, who sang Jessie J's Domino with three other performers, said: "I used to perform in my school's shows but ChildAid is the biggest show for me."

PERSONAL MILESTONE

Paying tribute to ChildAid's history and impact since it started in 2005 were multimedia clips of interviews of beneficiaries and past performers.

One of the clips featured a former STSPMF recipient, Mr Ronn Kay, now 29 and living in Melbourne working as a landscape architect.

Mr Kay, who faced financial difficulties while he was still schooling, recalled receiving STSPMF assistance from 2002 to 2006 and getting $5 a day to buy food at recess.

The clips also featured past performers sharing their memories of former ChildAid artistic director, the late musician Iskandar Ismail, who died in 2014. He had had a hand in ChildAid since its second edition in 2006.

He was referred to as a father figure by Ms Amni Musfirah, 25, a local musician. She was introduced to the arts scene by Mr Iskandar through ChildAid in 2008.

In the second item of yesterday's 110-minute show, all the performers - aged six to 19 - appeared on stage and also walked down the aisles singing the ChildAid theme song, A World To Imagine, which was composed by Mr Iskandar.

Among this year's performances was one by the show's creative director, singer-songwriter Dick Lee, singing Bunga Sayang (Malay for Flower of Love), the Home solo, and Fried Rice Paradise with the young performers. This was his first time performing at ChildAid, though he has been helming the show behind the scenes since 2017.

This year's concert, staged over two nights on Wednesday and yesterday, was held at the Esplanade Theatre.

The gold sponsors were China Taiping Insurance (Singapore) and Suntory Beverage & Food Asia, and Tote Board. Kiss92FM was the official radio station.

Produced by Dick Lee Asia, the concert's production partners were Cosmoprof and Unusual Productions.

The main venue partners were Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and The Pavilion.

 

 

