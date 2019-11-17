ChildAid goes back to its roots

In a few days' time, 132 performers, aged between six and 19, will be showcasing a variety of skills during ChildAid 2019.

During a rehearsal yesterday, in the lead-up to the big show, choreographer Samantha Kan gave notes to performers on their movements and adjustments to make to their costumes.

Despite having to work on a few last-minute changes, the children managed to impress those at the rehearsal, including Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez.

He said: "The audience is in for a treat with a lively and exciting show. The performers are so young, yet so talented, and they are raring to go as they know they are doing this to help other kids who need their help."

The annual charity concert, titled Sing!Play!Dance! this year, will be held at the Esplanade on Wednesday and Thursday. This year is also special for ChildAid, as it is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

"In comparison to previous years with a narrative structure, this year's concept will bring the concert back to its roots. It will showcase the raw talent of each child performing in ChildAid," said creative director and local musician Dick Lee.

Taking to the stage for the first time in ChildAid, Mr Lee will perform the song Fried Rice Paradise, from his musical of the same name.

In addition to the local showcase of contemporary dances, cello performances and rhythmic gymnastics, a musical trio from Thailand will be taking centre stage as well.

ChildAid 2019 is co-organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times. It raises funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which provides pocket money to schoolchildren from low-income families, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which helps fund arts training for underprivileged youngsters.

RAW TALENT In comparison to previous years with a narrative structure, this year's concept will bring the concert back to its roots. It will showcase the raw talent of each child performing in ChildAid. CREATIVE DIRECTOR AND LOCAL MUSICIAN DICK LEE

Kiss92FM is the official radio station for ChildAid 2019, and the main sponsors are United Overseas Bank and Citibank Singapore. The platinum sponsors are MHC Asia Group and Singapore Plastic Industry Association. The gold sponsors are China Taiping Insurance (Singapore) and Suntory Beverage & Food Asia, and the Tote Board.

The concert is produced by Dick Lee Asia, with production partners Cosmoprof and Unusual Productions. The main venue partners are the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and The Pavilion.

Tickets cost $18 and $28 from Sistic. Visit www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555.