Chief of Army Goh Si Hou to be promoted to Major-General on Jan 1

SINGAPORE - Chief of Army Goh Si Hou will be promoted to Major-General on Jan 1, 2019, said a Ministry of Defence (Mindef) statement on Wednesday (Dec 26).

Brigadier-General Goh received his promotion certificate from Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a ceremony at Mindef on Wednesday.

He was appointed in March this year and was due for promotion, said Mindef.

BG Goh enlisted into the Singapore Army in January 1997 and is a recipient of the President's Scholarship and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Overseas Scholarship.

An artillery officer by vocation, he was previously the commanding officer of 20th Battalion Singapore Artillery, and also Commander 3rd Division Artillery.

His key staff appointments included one as Assistant Chief of the General Staff (Plans), where he was responsible for the long-term plans, capability development and resource management for the army.

The SAF's service chiefs have received Major-General ranks soon after their appointments, in recognition of the responsibilities of the office, added the Mindef statement.

Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, who was also appointed in March, was promoted on July 1.

Chief of Navy, Rear-Admiral Lew Chuen Hong, was appointed in June last year and promoted on July 1 last year.

Chief of Air Force, Major-General Mervyn Tan, was appointed in March 2016 and was promoted on July 1, 2016 .