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Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to retire in Feb 2027, will be succeeded by Justice Sushil Nair

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon (left) will step down on Feb 26, 2027, with Justice Sushil Sukumaran Nair set to take over.

SINGAPORE – Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon is set to retire on Feb 26, 2027 , with Court of Appeal judge Sushil Nair to be appointed Singapore’s fifth Chief Justice on the same day.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on July 17, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said: “Chief Justice Menon has served Singapore with distinction over the past 14 years. Under his leadership, our judiciary has earned the confidence of Singaporeans and the respect of the international legal community. I thank him for his exceptional service.

“I am confident that Justice Sushil Nair will build on these strong foundations and continue to uphold the excellence, integrity and independence of our judiciary.”

Menon, 64, was appointed to the top role on Nov 6, 2012 , and has since led the Singapore judiciary through a period of significant transformation, PMO said.

Under him, the judiciary strengthened its institutional foundations, improved access to justice and modernised its administration, as well as reinforced public confidence in the rule of law, PMO added.

Menon oversaw major reforms to strengthen the courts’ capabilities – he led their digital transformation and established the Appellate Division of the High Court. This allowed appeals to be heard and resolved more efficiently.

Menon also played a key role in developing the Singapore International Commercial Court and its international committee, strengthening Singapore’s position as a trusted centre for international dispute resolution.

In addition, the Family Justice Courts and the Youth Courts embraced a therapeutic justice approach under his leadership, changing how family and youth cases are heard and resolved.

Menon also established the Singapore Judicial College as the cornerstone of judicial education.

In a Singapore Courts statement on July 17 , he said: “It has been a peerless privilege for me to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Singapore judiciary for almost a decade and a half.”

He thanked the Government for the opportunity to serve and for supporting many of the initiatives and reforms, and expressed gratitude to other stakeholders, such as judges, international judges, judicial service officers, court administrators and staff.

“I have given it my best. The time is coming when I will pass this responsibility on, and I know that my successor, Justice Sushil Nair, will similarly work to further strengthen and nurture this cherished national institution."

Nair, 62 , joined the Bench as judicial commissioner on April 1, 2025 . He was later appointed a High Court judge, and then a justice of the Court of Appeal on June 15 .

He joined the judiciary with 35 years of legal service under his belt. He previously served as deputy chief executive of the Drew & Napier law firm , and head of its corporate restructuring and workouts practice group.

He is widely recognised as a leading authority on complex commercial and cross-border cases in the Asia-Pacific, PMO said.

Beyond legal practice, Nair has also made significant contributions in public service.

In 2022, he was awarded the Friends of Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Award for contributing to the takeover of the then Singapore Sports Hub by national sports agency Sport Singapore. Now renamed The Kallang, the facility had been managed by SportsHub Pte Ltd under a public-private partnership agreement.

In 2023, he was awarded Singapore’s Public Service Star (Covid-19) for helping conceptualise Singapore’s Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill. The Bill provided critical relief to businesses and people impacted by the pandemic.

On his appointment, Nair said: “I am deeply honoured by the President’s appointment and profoundly conscious of the responsibilities that come with the office of Chief Justice.”

He thanked Menon for his leadership and service to Singapore, and said he will “strive to uphold the independence and integrity of our courts, safeguard the rule of law, and ensure that justice continues to be administered impartially, fairly and effectively in service of the people of Singapore.”

Read PM Wong’s letter in full here.