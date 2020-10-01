Chief Justice hears application by former maid Parti Liyani against DPPs; she has filed notice to drop case

SINGAPORE - An application by former domestic worker Parti Liyani to start disciplinary proceedings against two state prosecutors who conducted her trial for theft was heard in chambers by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon on Thursday (Oct 1).

The case has been adjourned.

The 46-year-old Indonesian had filed the application in June this year, before she was acquitted last month by the High Court, on her appeal, for stealing from the family of prominent businessman Liew Mun Leong.

The Straits Times understands that Ms Parti had filed a notice to discontinue the case on Tuesday.

The high-profile case sparked public outcry, with questions raised about the evidence-gathering process and the way in which the trial was conducted.

An internal review is being conducted at the Attorney-Generals' Chambers (AGC), while Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam is expected to make a ministerial statement in Parliament.

Ms Parti, who worked for the Liews for nine years, was sentenced to 26 months' jail in March last year after she was found guilty by a district judge of four charges of stealing $34,000 worth of items from the family.

Represented by lawyer Anil Balchandani, she appealed against her conviction and sentence in a three-day hearing that was held in November last year and August this year.

In June, Ms Parti filed a complaint against Deputy Public Prosecutors Tan Wee Hao and Tan Yanying.

Mr Balchandani was appointed to act for her in relation to the complaint in July.

He then filed an amended version, seeking for leave to be granted by the Chief Justice for an investigation to be made into the misconduct complaint against the legal service officers.

Ms Parti's application was taken out on an ex parte basis, which means only the applicant can be heard, unless the court says otherwise.

The AGC later filed an application seeking to be heard and to submit evidence notes and other documents related to the case.

One of the issues raised by High Court judge Chan Seng Onn in his judgment related to an "incomplete" demonstration carried out by the prosecutors on a DVD player during the trial.

Ms Parti had contended that the family allowed her to take the player as it was spoilt.

During the trial, the prosecutors showed Ms Parti that the device could play a video digitally stored in the hard disk.

However, during the appeal, it was shown that the device could not play DVDs.

Justice Chan said if the prosecution had known of this defect, it should have fully disclosed it. If not, the trial court could be misled into thinking that the player was in good working condition when questions were put to Ms Parti, he said.