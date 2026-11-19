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The judge said it was unlikely that either driver would have had the luxury of time to brake normally, and the emergency braking was justified.

SINGAPORE – A chicken darted across Holland Road, a vehicle braked and a private-hire driver behind it did the same to avoid a collision.

But the passenger in his car was unhappy with the sudden stop. She sued the driver for negligence, and she and the driver even disagreed in court over the identity and behaviour of the bird: she called it a jungle fowl that was “on the road”, while the driver said it was a rooster that “flew across” the road.

Unruffled, the judge who heard and later dismissed the case referred to the bird simply as a chicken.

“This was a trial that arose because a chicken crossed the road,” District Judge Jonathan Ng Pang Ern wrote in his grounds of decision dated Nov 18.

The incident happened on Feb 19, 2024, when Yvonne Chen Qianyun was a passenger in a private-hire car driven by Tan Teng Kiat.

As the car travelled along Holland Road, a chicken cut into the path of the vehicle in front of Tan’s car, causing that driver to brake.

Tan also applied his brakes to avoid a collision.

In court, Chen claimed that Tan had failed to maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front, forcing him to make an “abrupt and forceful stop” to avoid hitting it.

She also argued that the force and manner of his braking exceeded what was reasonably necessary.

Tan maintained that he was travelling at about 50kmh and keeping a distance of about 10m from the vehicle ahead. He said he had enough time and space to brake normally, rather than make an emergency stop.

The Highway Code requires motorists to allow at least one car length for every 16kmh of their speed, so that they can stop within the space between their vehicle and the one in front.

At 50kmh, this would mean keeping a distance of about three car lengths.

The judge noted that an average car was about 4m to 5m long. On Tan’s own account, his 10m following distance appeared insufficient.

Chen had testified in court that Tan’s car was only about 4m to 5m behind the vehicle in front.

However, the judge said he did not need to make a finding on whether the following distance was adequate since Tan managed to brake in time to avoid hitting the vehicle ahead.

Chen had testified that everything happened in a “split-second” and that she had no time to anticipate or brace herself. Tan also accepted that the chicken had appeared suddenly, causing the vehicle in front to brake almost immediately.

The judge said it was unlikely that either driver would have had the luxury of time to brake normally, and Ta n had probably made an emergency or hard brake.

He also took into account Chen’s reaction immediately after the incident. She had asked Tan whether he had recorded the licence plate number of the vehicle in front because she wanted to make a claim against that driver, saying her back pain had apparently worsened.

She even asked Tan to be a witness in that intended claim.

The judge said that if the two vehicles had braked as gently as Tan claimed, it was unlikely that Chen would have reacted in that way.

Nevertheless, he found that the emergency braking was justified.

“It would have been wholly unrealistic to expect the defendant to have applied a ‘normal’ brake in view of the suddenness with which the sequence of events unfolded,” he said.

The judge added that it was “fanciful” to suggest that Tan should have applied a normal brake to come to a gentle stop when confronted with the situation.

Chen had also accepted during cross-examination that when a vehicle in front makes an emergency stop, it is a normal and natural reaction for the vehicle behind to do the same.

“Put simply, there was really nothing more the defendant could have been expected to do in the circumstances that confronted him,” the judge said.

He likened the case to a scenario in a motor accident guidebook involving a public transport driver who suddenly brakes to avoid hitting an animal crossing the road.

An ordinary, reasonable and careful driver could be expected to brake suddenly when faced with such an emergency, he noted.

The judge dismissed Chen’s claim and ordered her to pay Tan $15,000 in legal costs, plus goods and services tax and reasonable disbursements.

He acknowledged that Chen was an innocent passenger who had no control over the incident and claimed to have been injured.

But the judge said the law did not require someone to be held responsible for every misfortune suffered by another person. “In an imperfect world, some losses must lie where they fall,” he wrote.

“This incident, caused as it was by a chicken crossing the road, was unfortunately, but also undoubtedly, part of the vicissitudes of life.”

Dissatisfied with the district court’s decision, Chen has filed an appeal to the High Court.