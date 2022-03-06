Cherry blossoms return as Gardens by the Bay turns 10

Cherry blossoms are blooming again at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome, as the world's largest glass greenhouse turns 10. To commemorate its anniversary, the Gardens is giving lower-income Singaporeans free entry to the Flower Dome for a week to check out this year's Sakura floral display, which opened on Friday.

This year's display, now in its seventh edition, boasts 460 cherry blossom and peach blossom trees from Europe and Japan. A special highlight are the characters from Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand tokidoki. Five magical Unicornos - Fubuki, Ichiyo, Haru & Harumi, Yoshino and Sakurako - and popular characters SANDy and Donutella are featured in the landscape, recalling springtime Japan.

The Sakura display will run till April 3. Those with blue or orange Community Health Assist Scheme cards can present their card at the Friends of the Garden centre till Friday to redeem tickets to the Flower Dome.

The Gardens has also called for fans to share their personal mementos of the attraction, the best of which will be included in an exhibition at the end of the year and in a commemorative coffee table book.

People can also submit their photos, poems and other memories of Gardens by the Bay at https://gardensbythebay.com.sg/gbbturns10 till April 3.