Chemical spill exercise to be held at Tuas Second Link on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - If you see four containers emitting smoke at the Tuas Second Link on Wednesday (Sept 25), do not be alarmed. They are part of an exercise which takes place once every two years.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday that it will be holding a bilateral chemical spill exercise with its Malaysian counterpart, the Department of Environment, on Wednesday.

It is scheduled to take place from 6am to 2pm, with traffic diversions expected. Motorists are advised to follow the instructions of the traffic marshals who will be posted at the site.

The exercise will simulate a chemical spill along the Tuas Second Link where a truck transporting chemicals is involved in a collision with a lorry.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Tuas Second Link when the exercise is ongoing to minimise any inconvenience caused. They should also tune in to Singapore radio stations for any traffic announcements.