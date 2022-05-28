Chemical leak in Gambas Crescent, 20 people evacuated

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed firefighters to tackle a chemical leak at industrial building Nordcom II in Sembawang on Saturday (May 28).

It said in a Facebook post that it received a call for assistance at 2 Gambas Crescent at about 7.15am.

SCDF firefighters used chemical detectors and noted the presence of chlorine gas within a rubbish compactor room on the ground floor.

The firefighters used a water jet to dilute the vapours surrounding the room.

Two blower fans were deployed to contain the vapours within the room.

The air concentration outside the affected room remained at a safe level, SCDF said.

As a precautionary measure, it evacuated about 20 people from the premises.

There were no reported injuries as at about 10.10am.

SCDF advises members of the public to avoid the area.

Chlorine is used to disinfect water and is part of the sanitation process for industrial waste and sewage.

Exposure to high levels of chlorine gas causes nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath and chest pain, among other symptoms.

In 2016, seven people, including two SCDF officers, were taken to hospital after a chlorine gas leak off Tuas.

They had difficulty breathing and developed eye irritation, and were taken to hospital for exposure to chlorine vapour, which is corrosive.

In 2006, a chlorine gas leak at a Safra clubhouse in Telok Blangah Way caused many adults and children to vomit.

About 50 people, including 23 children, were taken to three hospitals where they were treated for breathlessness, nausea and irritation to the eyes and throat.

They were also hosed down from head to toe with soap and water to remove all traces of chlorine from their bodies and clothes.