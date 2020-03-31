Residents at the Pinnacle@ Duxton were among thousands who clapped and cheered across Singapore at 8pm yesterday. The islandwide ovation was part of Clap For #SGUnited, a ground-up campaign to get the public to show their appreciation for those on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, from doctors and nurses to delivery workers and cleaners.
Cheers for front-line workers
