Chee Hong Tat aims to build on NTUC's work

Senior Minister of State for Transport and Foreign Affairs Chee Hong Tat will join the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) next Saturday and become its deputy secretary-general, replacing Dr Koh Poh Koon, who is Senior Minister of State for Health.

In a statement on Thursday, the NTUC said Mr Chee - who is relinquishing his appointment in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the Cabinet line-up changes announced last month - will be co-opted into its central committee.

The 47-year-old will also take on the role of group director of NTUC's training and transformation group.

In addition, he has been appointed a cadre member of the Union of Power and Gas Employees (Upage) and an executive secretary in the United Workers of Electronics and Electrical Industries.

As part of the Cabinet reshuffle, which will take effect on May 15, Dr Koh will take on a new appointment in the Manpower Ministry as Senior Minister of State, in addition to his role in the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 49-year-old will be relinquishing his positions in the labour movement.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had written to NTUC president Mary Liew on April 21 to request that Dr Koh return full time to government service, and for the labour movement to consider accepting Mr Chee in his place.

The NTUC's central committee met the next day and accepted the request.

Mr Chee, who received the Distinguished Service Award at this year's May Day Awards for being a strong advocate of the interests of healthcare and public transport workers, is "no stranger to the labour movement", said NTUC.

As the former chief executive of the Energy Market Authority, he worked with Upage to upskill the energy industry's workforce.

He also took on an advisory role to the NTUC's unit for small and medium-sized enterprises in 2018.

During his tenure at MOH, he worked with union leaders to ensure the welfare of healthcare workers. At the Ministry of Transport, he initiated active engagements with transport unions.

READY TO START I am excited to start work, walk the ground and learn from my fellow union leaders as we strive to protect and advance workers' interests and livelihoods. MR CHEE HONG TAT, who will join the National Trades Union Congress next Saturday and become its deputy secretary-general.

Mr Chee also brings with him the experience of having been with other ministries, such as the Ministry of Trade and Industry, where he worked with companies and trade associations.

He hopes to build on the work that the labour movement has done. "I am excited to start work, walk the ground and learn from my fellow union leaders as we strive to protect and advance workers' interests and livelihoods," he said.

In a Facebook post, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said that with Mr Chee on board, the labour movement "will be able to do more to help our workers gain better wages, welfare and work prospects".

Dr Koh was co-opted into the NTUC central committee as deputy secretary-general on April 23, 2018.

Since then, he has pushed NTUC's training efforts, spearheading the formation of its training and transformation group. Under his leadership, NTUC has set up more than 600 company training committees and helped more than 100 businesses to adopt an operation and technology road map.

He has also been a strong advocate of helping lower-wage workers through the Progressive Wage Model.

Dr Koh said on Facebook that workers' interests and training will continue to be issues close to his heart.

"I look forward to future opportunities where I'll be working with my sisters and brothers (in the labour movement) to further strengthen the bonds of our tripartite partnership," he added.