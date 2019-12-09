Charity run to help fulfil wishes of kids who are ill

Runners dressed as a claw machine and a gingerbread man took part in a fund-raising Christmas fun run at the Singapore Sports Hub to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses last Saturday. The 10km annual Santa Run for Wishes 2019, organised by Make-A-Wish Singapore, was flagged off by national basketballer and Make-A-Wish ambassador Ng Hanbin that day. The Make-A-Wish foundation, which helps to make the wishes of children with critical illnesses come true, raises funds in the fun run to carry out its mission. Donations for Santa Run for Wishes will be accepted until the end of the month. The public can make a donation on https://www.makeawish.org.sg/en/donate, or refer eligible children and young adults between three and 18 years old with a critical illness at https://www.makeawish.org.sg/en/refer-a-child