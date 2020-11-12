Charity keeps kampung spirit alive with 7th centre

Eco-conscious charity Kampung Senang, which champions sustainable and healthy living, is expanding its outreach efforts in Singapore with the opening of a new centre in Jurong East yesterday.

The charity, which has been around for more than 20 years, offers services such as holistic support for people with chronic illnesses, student and elderly care and traditional Chinese medicine.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu yesterday said organisations like Kampung Senang are vital to keeping the kampung spirit alive, which is especially important in coping with the social, mental and economic disruptions caused by Covid-19.

"We may no longer live in kampungs but we can still be good neighbours, people who look out for each other and the wider community," said Ms Fu, speaking at the opening of the Green and Healthy Living Centre in Jurong East.

Kampung Senang has six other centres.

The event also kicked off the fifth edition of Green and Healthy Festival, a bilingual event with webinars and workshops featuring more than 30 speakers.

This year's edition is held virtually over a month until Dec 12. Participation is free although donations are welcome.

There is also a virtual festival marketplace where health food, supplements and groceries are on sale.

The proceeds will go to beneficiaries of Kampung Senang's charity and educational activities, which include support for cancer patients and low-income families.

Yesterday, Ms Fu noted that Kampung Senang has long led the way in sustainable living, such as its organic farm and herb garden at Block 840 Tampines Street 82.

She urged people to accept a "collective responsibility to reduce our use of plastics, cultivate edible community gardens to increase our self-sufficiency in foods, and increase our efforts in greening our world in the face of climate change".