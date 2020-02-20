Charity holds online sessions to ease anxiety amid coronavirus outbreak

To take people's minds off news surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, a charity that works with the elderly here has been offering online mindfulness lessons to help people cope with stress and anxiety.

The sessions by the Brahm Centre are being followed on Facebook Live, as well as on audio and video conferencing platform Zoom. On Monday, there were more than 430 views on Facebook and over 200 people registered on Zoom to take part in a 45-minute session.

"Given that there is so much fear and so many changes that people are facing, I thought the session would be helpful for people to pause, take a few deep breaths and calm their minds," said Associate Professor Angie Chew, who earlier this month was named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2019 for her work with the Brahm Centre.

The centre, set up by Prof Chew in 2012, provides free health education to the elderly, as well as emotional and mental support to those who need it.

The mindfulness classes she conducts over the Internet started on Feb 10, with sessions held at 12.30pm on weekdays.

Mindfulness is the practice of paying attention to the present moment in a non-judgmental way. Techniques to train the mind and strengthen the brain to focus in this manner include breath awareness and movement exercises.

Prof Chew, 56, also teaches shoulder rotations to relieve neck and shoulder tension, and a body scan practice to locate aches and relax the muscles.

She said some people are worried about losing their jobs if the coronavirus situation significantly impacts their companies. The uncertainty can cause worry and create pressure to perform, so calming the mind can help focus on things needed to be done.

"We are reminded that we are hired to provide solutions to whatever problems are on the table, instead of being someone who becomes a problem," said Prof Chew.

Brahm Centre will also be introducing online mindfulness courses next month.