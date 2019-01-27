Charity groups spread CNY cheer

Various charitable groups yesterday spread cheer among the less fortunate ahead of Chinese New Year.

Jamiyah Singapore and the Heartwarmers Volunteer Group distributed food items, such as rice, instant noodles, biscuits and bread, as well as a $150 hongbao each to 80 people who receive support from Jamiyah, which runs four welfare homes and eight education centres islandwide.

One of Jamiyah Singapore's three vice-presidents, Dr H.M. Saleem, said: "This event is yet another milestone for Jamiyah in promoting interfaith and interracial harmony. We look forward to work closely with the Heartwarmers Volunteer Group to reach out to the poor and needy on festive occasions like Lunar New Year."

Buddhist Heart Learning Society, a non-profit organisation, partnered Fei Yue Family Services Centre to distribute Chinese New Year gift packs containing food and necessities such as rice, instant noodles and toothpaste to 320 seniors and their families living in rental housing in Commonwealth Crescent and Holland Close.

The organisation raised close to $21,000 in cash and $1,800 in supermarket vouchers to purchase food and necessities for 320 gift packs.

In Chua Chu Kang and Yishun, community and corporate volunteers, including students from Regent Secondary School and Republic Polytechnic, as well as volunteers from Limbang Grassroots Organisations, City Developments and Keppel Group, partnered North West Community Development Council to distribute festive packs and household items such as fans and mattresses.

They were also involved in home improvement activities such as spring cleaning.

The annual flagship event, WeCare @ North West - Service Weeks, is a three-week programme that began on Jan 12 and is aimed at helping 20,000 people living in 6,500 rental units.

Mr K. Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Law and an MP for Nee Soon GRC, said: "WeCare @ North West - Service Weeks is a good platform. It brings schools, partners and volunteers together to help the community."