Charity groups spread Chinese New Year cheer

SINGAPORE - Various charitable groups on Saturday (Jan 26)spread cheer among the less fortunate ahead of Chinese New Year.

Jamiyah Singapore and the Heartwarmers Volunteer Group distributed food items such as rice, instant noodles, biscuits and bread as well as $150 hongbao to 80 people who receive support from Jamiyah which runs four welfare homes and eight education centres islandwide.

Buddhist Heart Learning Society, a non-profit organisation partnered Fei Yue Family Services Centre to distribute Chinese New Year gift packs containing food and necessities such as rice, instant noodles and toothpaste to 320 seniors and their families living in rental housing in Commonwealth Crescent and Holland Close.

The organisation raised close to $21,000 in cash and $1,800 in supermarket vouchers to purchase food and necessities for 320 gift packs.

In Chua Chu Kang and Yishun, community and corporate volunteers, including students from Regent Secondary School and Republic Polytechnic as well as volunteers from Limbang Grassroots Organisations, City Developments Limited and Keppel Group, partnered North West Community Development Council to distribute festive packs as well as household items such as fans and mattresses. They were also involved in home improvement activities such as spring cleaning.

The annual flagship event, WeCare @ North West - Service Weeks, is a three-week programme that began on January 12 and is aimed at helping 20,000 people living in 6,500 rental units.