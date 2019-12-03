Charity event helps raise $8,000 for education fund

(From front to back) Sara Syaakirah, 15; Nur Amirah Aziz, 18; and Ms Rahayu Buang (in blue), chief executive of Yayasan Mendaki, were among the close to 50 youngsters and volunteers turned car washers on Sunday at a charity car wash event held at Mendaki in Jurong to kick off Giving Week, a fund-raising effort in support of the Education Trust Fund.

The fund helps Muslim students from low-income families with their educational needs.

Every year, nearly $2 million is disbursed to around 10,000 students. Besides the car wash, there was also a charity sale.

Approximately $8,000 was raised from the car wash, charity sale and public donations.