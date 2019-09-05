Charity cook-off with the stars

Veteran actors Li Nanxing and Christopher Lee (right) whipped up some local favourites for charity yesterday, at a cook-off hosted by Taste butchery and Seafood Factory Outlet. Other celebrities, including Fann Wong, were on hand to serve tasting portions of the duo's rendang and braised pork dishes to guests, who also enjoyed a buffet dinner. The $13,200 raised in ticket sales will be split evenly between The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which supports students from low-income families, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which provides arts training to needy young people.