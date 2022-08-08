Charity concert raises over $1m for children with cancer

Thai pop-opera group Fivera performing yesterday at the Singapore Botanic Gardens during a concert that raised over $1 million for the Viva Foundation for Children with Cancer. The quintet of classically trained musicians entertained more than 3,000 people with renditions of pop songs and the Asean anthem. The free concert at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage was organised by the Singapore-based Viva Foundation. The charity, which supports childhood cancer patients and survivors through medical care, research and education, was founded by lawyer Jennifer Yeo. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was the guest of honour at the event, which also marked Asean Day and National Day. Those who wish to donate to the foundation may do so online via giving.sg and give.asia.

