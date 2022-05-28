Charities can get FairPrice discounts on some essentials

Charities and SG Cares volunteer centres will now get better bang for their buck when buying selected essential food and household products from FairPrice for their beneficiaries.

These volunteer centres and their community partners can buy FairPrice house-brand products at bulk prices, with savings of up to 10 per cent, under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) inked yesterday between the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's SG Cares Office and FairPrice Group.

Examples of such house-brand items include rice, oil, bread, detergent and diapers.

The partnership comes as consumer prices in Singapore have risen in recent months due to global shocks and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with inflation hitting a 10-year high.

In his speech at the signing ceremony, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said: "In this current climate, access to necessities like food and household items has become a key concern for vulnerable households and the community organisations that serve them.

"I think now we cannot for a moment take for granted the food we have on our table, the amenities and the household supplies."

Mr Muhammad Habib, an operations executive at the United Indian Muslim Association, which provides food aid to about 50 beneficiaries, said it will be able to reap some savings and utilise the discounts to buy more products for its beneficiaries. "It also saves us time as we no longer need to make regular small purchases. Our management and staff look forward to scheduling future orders."

Ms Juliana Elisa, centre manager of Bizlink Day Activity Centre, which offers services such as work therapy to 58 adult clients with disabilities, said: "This partnership allows us to better support our beneficiaries' daily needs, while redirecting the savings for their vocational development."

SG Cares volunteer centres and charities may also tap professional engineers to review and certify safety-related statutory requirements at their premises, such as building and lift safety, electrical installation safety and waterworks, without charge. This follows the inking of an MOU between the SG Cares Office and the Professional Engineers Board yesterday.