Charging of battery packs for PMDs sparks blaze in Sembawang flat

SINGAPORE - A fire that broke out in a Housing Board flat in Sembawang on Monday evening (Aug 20) was caused by the charging of battery packs for electric scooters and bicycles, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

In response to queries, the SCDF said on Tuesday that the fire happened in a 11th floor unit at Block 413 Sembawang Drive, and that there were no reported injuries.

The fire had involved contents of a bedroom in the unit, and was extinguished by SCDF using a compressed air foam backpack and a water jet.

The SCDF said in a statement: "Preliminary fire investigations indicate that the fire was of electrical origins, resulting from the charging of several battery packs from power-assisted bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMD)."

The fire is the latest in a spate of fire incidents linked to the devices.

The authorities rescued a family of seven after an e-bike exploded in a home at Woodlands on Saturday night.

In another case in Woodlands last Tuesday, a fire that broke out in a flat also involved an e-scooter that was charging. The fire prompted the MP for the area, Mr Amrin Amin, to take to Facebook to post some safety tips for charging PMDs.

A fire that engulfed a terrace house in Little India in July was also suspected to have been sparked by a power-assisted bicycle that was left charging.

According to SCDF figures released in February, the number of e-scooter fires spiked to 40 last year, up from nine the year before.