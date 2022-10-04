Changi to exceed 80% of 2019 air traffic by year end, based on airline flight plans

The number of flights that airlines have filed to operate at Changi Airport by the year end has already exceeded 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels - with China's opening strategy presenting a "major uncertainty" for Singapore's planners.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said in Parliament on Monday that his ministry makes projections based on flight plans that airlines file with Changi Airport in advance, as well as the opening of source markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific.

The recent reopening of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan is likely to further increase year-end flights, as airlines respond to demand from Asian travellers, he said.

"China's opening strategy is something that we have to observe and China is a significant source for us. I think that is a major uncertainty that we have to watch out for," he said.

Pre-Covid-19, China accounted for about 20 per cent of Singapore's tourists. "We plan with the capacity in mind, but we also need to be vigilant," Mr Iswaran said.

He was responding to Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) and Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC), who were concerned about Changi's capacity to handle higher year-end flight volumes.

Mr Saktiandi was also worried that the authorities might have over-budgeted when setting the target for flights to reach 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels by the year end.

Mr Iswaran said there is predictability to these figures, which are derived from airlines when they submit filings to Changi for flight slots that they operate.

Referring to ongoing recruitment efforts, he said all aviation companies have been "throwing the kitchen sink at this".

The sector, which hired over 4,000 people in the first half of this year, wants to hire another 4,000 people by the year end, restoring manpower to 90 per cent of 2019 levels.

The sector hired 35,000 workers before the pandemic.

Separately, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said it will be increasing its flights to East Asian destinations.

From Oct 30, there will be an additional daily service to Tokyo's Haneda Airport, bringing the number of daily flights to four. There will also be a second daily flight to Osaka.

A daily service will be added to Seoul, making it three flights daily to the South Korean capital.

From Oct 31, SIA will also fly seven times a week to Taipei.