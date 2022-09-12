Changi has upper hand in talks with Jetstar: Analysts

Airport's third-largest client may have little choice but to move its operations from T1 to T4

Clement Yong
Updated
Published
7 min ago
As Changi Airport Group (CAG) and low-cost carrier Jetstar remain locked in talks over the latter's move to Terminal 4, aviation analysts said the airport holds almost all the cards in the negotiations.

They noted that Jetstar may have little choice but to eventually move its operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 4 as Changi is effectively Singapore's only commercial airport. There is also little risk of Jetstar pulling out of Singapore as the air hub remains key to the group's operations, they said.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 12, 2022, with the headline Changi has upper hand in talks with Jetstar: Analysts. Subscribe

