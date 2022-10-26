Changi Airport staff lauded for their service during pandemic peak

SINGAPORE - For 32 hours, airport staff worked round the clock to cater to the needs of a 74-year-old passenger in a wheelchair – including emptying his urine drainage bag.

The Australian, who was alone and required assistance, was stuck during a layover in the transit holding area at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 in May 2021, after his family had wrongly booked a later flight for him.

He had arrived in Singapore from Manila, where he had undergone surgery. It is not known what surgical procedure he had.

To meet his needs, airport staff – who were in personal protective equipment (PPE) – not only helped him go to the toilet and emptied his urine drainage bag, but also bought him food and charged his phone to ensure he stayed connected with his family.

The staff also created a makeshift bed with sofas and blankets for him to rest, as he wanted to save on temporary accommodation.

One of the challenges, said Mr Sairoz Sanwan, an operations assistant at ground handler Sats, was taking care of the passenger while wearing PPE as it restricted his movement.

Mr Sairoz, 55, and five of his colleagues were awarded the top All-Star Service Team of the Year award at Changi Airport’s 28th Annual Airport Celebration at Raffles City Convention Centre on Wednesday evening.

The award was among seven awards given out at the ceremony to highlight inspiring acts by service staff. Award winners received vouchers valued between $1,500 and $15,000.

Other recipients included P-Serv’s Changi Experience ambassador Andiappan Velu Hemalatha and Changi Experience executive Abirammi Porzelian.

They won the Outstanding Service Team of the Year for helping a passenger get a last-minute repatriation flight to India in July 2020 to see his critically ill mother.

Ms Hemalatha, 37, had spotted the passenger crying at Changi Airport MRT station on July 28, 2020. He could not get a flight ticket due to Covid-19 restrictions.

She advised him to contact the High Commission of India, where he renounced his permanent residency the next day to qualify for a repatriation flight.