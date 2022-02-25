Changes to virus curbs postponed as infections surge

The implementation date for changes to existing Covid-19 safe management measures will be revised, with a new date to be announced when ready, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

This is due to the current surge in daily cases, and the extensive work involved in going through the different rules in different settings, it said in a statement.

The current rules will remain in place in the meantime, it added.

The multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 had announced on Feb 16 that existing safe management measures would be streamlined to make it easier for everyone to understand and comply with. They were to be implemented in phases today and on March 4.

It would have entailed, among other things, allowing groups of five to visit homes at any one time, social gatherings of up to five people at workplaces, adjustments to vaccination-differentiated safe management measures for unvaccinated children aged 12 years and below, and the resumption of team sports.

Singapore is currently facing a surge in Omicron cases, with more than 20,000 daily cases reported on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital, said it is better to do the streamlining well rather than implement it and risk confusion. "It is critical that the authorities ensure that as changes are made, there are no conflicts or contradictions, and that the new rules are communicated succinctly," he said.

He added that there are currently many patients in hospital with Covid-19, and usual services, including elective surgery, are affected.

"If the current measures are keeping transmission and severe disease down, then easing restrictions could exacerbate the problem in acute hospitals," he said.

He also said that individuals can do more diagnosing and management themselves rather than seek medical care simply because they have Covid-19. "This is much more like a common cold now than the Covid-19 of 2020, when there was no protection from the vaccine and the variant was also more dangerous then," he said.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said in a Facebook post yesterday afternoon that the 1m space between worshippers will stay, as will zones and safe distancing markings.

Reverend Dominic Yeo, the lead pastor at Trinity Christian Centre, said that after the Feb 16 announcement, the church had made plans, such as to reinstate concurrent services across both its sites in Paya Lebar and Bukit Batok, as well as increase the number of attendees per session. The largest hall has a capacity of 3,000.

With the current cap of 1,000 people per service, the church has had to stagger its services, and families were inconvenienced, he said.

Ms Ellis Eng, managing director of precision engineering firm Certact Engineering, said the postponement does not affect her company much, as desks are currently kept 1m apart with acrylic panels between tables and there have not been plans for social gatherings in the workplace since the pandemic started.

But the removal of the 1m safe distance in mask-on settings would have been helpful for meetings and briefings, she said. "When we do our production meetings, due to the environmental factors when machines are operating, it will not be a silent environment. Having to keep 1m distance away, a lot of times, my supervisor would need to talk louder and conversation would be cut short," she said.

Mr Nicholas Teo, 27, a content creator, said it was somewhat "depressing when the measures keep changing and when we finally have something to look forward to, snap - it is gone".

He had booked a football field for Sunday for a group of 30 after the news last week, which he will have to cancel. He had been playing five against five previously.

"Five versus five is the most accessible way of playing football in Singapore, but it is very short high-intensity stuff. You also don't really think much about tactics, you just run around. When you play the full game, it is like watching what you see on TV come to life," he said.