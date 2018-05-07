Changes to health insurance schemes: How they affect you

Announcements early in the year about two major types of health insurance schemes caused a stir .

The first concerned disability insurance scheme ElderShield. A review committee set up in 2016 had proposed changes to ensure compulsory, universal coverage, and to make the administration process easier. But some people did not want the scheme to be made compulsory.

The second was about the Integrated Shield Plans (IPs), which are private insurance plans that cover hospital bills. The Ministry of Health (MOH) stopped the full rider option to tackle rising healthcare costs, a move that was unpopular with some.

Here is what you need to know about the announcements and how they affect you.

Q What is ElderShield?

A Introduced in June 2002, it is a severe disability insurance scheme that provides monthly cash payouts in the event of a disability.

Central Provident Fund (CPF) members with a Medisave account are automatically enrolled in ElderShield when they turn 40, unless they opt out of the scheme.



Half of Singaporeans who are healthy at the age of 65 are at risk of developing a severe disability over their lifetime, according to estimates by the Ministry of Health. ST FILE PHOTO



ElderShield is managed by three private insurers - Aviva, Great Eastern and NTUC Income - which have been appointed by MOH.

Those under the scheme can get a maximum of $400 a month for up to six years, provided they are unable to perform at least three of the six activities of daily living independently.

These six activities are washing, dressing, feeding oneself, using the toilet, moving around indoors and getting from the bed to a chair or vice versa.

Premiums increased in September 2007, when ElderShield was enhanced to give a higher monthly payout over a longer period of time.

For example, a 40-year-old man who joined ElderShield before September 2007 pays $151.67 per year, compared with his counterpart who joined after September 2007, who pays $174.96 per year. The premium can be paid using Medisave.

Women pay slightly higher premiums.

People stop paying premiums after age 65, but can continue to make a claim at any age afterwards.

The opt-out rate has fallen substantially in recent years - from more than a third of people opting out when the scheme started in 2002, to about 5 per cent now.

Q What are the proposed changes to ElderShield and why?

A The proposed changes by the ElderShield Review Committee in January, if accepted, would make the insurance compulsory for all.

It would also change the current administrator from private insurers to the Government.

The committee proposed that ElderShield be expanded to include people with pre-existing disabilities and that the starting age for enrolment be lowered from 40 years of age to 30. Once enrolled, people would not be able to opt out.

Lower-income Singaporeans and those with financial difficulties should get premium support.

Universal coverage will provide assurance for the lower-income, while enrolling earlier ensures that annual premiums are more affordable, the committee said.

Half of Singaporeans who are healthy at the age of 65 are at risk of developing a severe disability over their lifetime, according to estimates by MOH.

Meanwhile, getting the Government to be the sole administrator would give it more flexibility to provide subsidies for premiums and to manage future changes to the scheme, while keeping it sustainable, the committee added.

It would also make the claims processes easier and more consistent for policyholders.

Currently, a panel of about 140 general practitioners decides who qualifies for ElderShield, but the committee suggested that hospital professionals such as occupational and physiotherapists also be included.

If accepted, these proposals will apply only to Singaporeans aged 30 to 40 who are joining ElderShield for the first time. People who have previously opted out will not be made to go back on the scheme.

The Committee's full recommendations for the enhanced ElderShield scheme will be ready by the middle of this year.

Q What are some remaining concerns about ElderShield?

A One criticism of the scheme, which the committee did not address, is that the payouts are too small and for too short a period.

Currently, it pays out $300 a month for up to five years, or $400 a month for up to six years, depending on when policyholders joined the scheme.

However, medication and adult diapers alone are estimated to exceed $400 each month.

In addition, while four years is the median length of time people suffer from disability, around one-third of people remain severely disabled for more than 10 years.

Another issue is that the current criteria for disability only take into account its functional and not mental aspects.

For example, people with mild to moderate dementia may be in good physical condition, but are unable to live independently.

Q What are IPs and riders?

A They are private insurance plans that cover hospital bills.

The IPs are made up of two components - MediShield Life, which is managed by the CPF Board, and an additional private insurance coverage, which typically covers Class A/B1 wards in public or private hospitals.

Riders are an optional feature of insurance plans, which can provide additional coverage.

There are partial riders, in which the patient has to pay a small portion of the bill, and full riders, which pay the deductible and the co-payment - covering the entire hospital bill.

Q What are the changes to Integrated Shield Plan riders and why?

A In March, MOH announced that it will stop the sale of full riders for IPs and that people who buy a new rider will have to pay at least 5 per cent of their hospital bill.

In addition, the total amount that a policyholder has to pay can be capped at a minimum of $3,000 a year.

However, it applies only to patients who are treated by doctors on the insurer's approved panel, or had received prior approval from the insurer.

Otherwise, they still have to pay the 5 per cent, but there will be no cap on the yearly payment.

Only new riders will be affected. Anyone who buys a rider from March 8this year has to switch to the new scheme by April 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, insurers have until April 1 next year to come up with new riders that include the co-payment and cap.

The policy change will go some way in keeping healthcare costs sustainable, and reducing overservicing or overcharging by doctors.

People with full riders have bills that are 60 per cent higher than those without riders. In 2016, bills from patients with private hospital IPs and full riders averaged $9,975, compared with $6,270 for those with the same IP but no rider.

The result is increased premiums for policyholders across the board. Over the past two years, rider premiums have gone up by up to 225 per cent, while IP premiums have risen by up to 80 per cent, with older people paying more.

Total IP and rider claims rose from $858 million in 2015 to $1.05 billion in 2016. The six insurers tried to absorb much of the increase and all suffered underwriting losses in 2016 as a result.

That was why they appealed to the MOH for help.

The Health Ministry's concern is that should this continue, it would push up healthcare costs for everyone, including those who are only on the basic MediShield Life.

Higher IP bills also mean higher payouts from MediShield Life, a national health insurance scheme that provides lifelong protection for all Singapore citizens and permanent residents against large hospital bills. And if that happens, it could push up premiums for MediShield Life.

Q How did riders increase healthcare costs?

A When riders were introduced, private insurance plans had caps on the amounts they would reimburse for different treatments.

While MOH did not allow policyholders to use Medisave to pay the premiums, it did not interfere, viewing it as a business decision.

The problem worsened when insurers started offering "as-charged" plans from 2005 to 2006, which paid bills regardless of the size.

In 2007, the Singapore Medical Association's fee guideline for different treatments was deemed anti-competitive and had to be scrapped.

This opened the gates to limitless medical spending and the assurance that insurers would pay for the treatment - in full for those with the right riders.