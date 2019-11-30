Changes at GE will make it easier for voters and candidates

Voters in the upcoming polls will notice a number of changes to voting equipment, including self-inking pens and new polling booths.

Candidates can also fill in most of the required paperwork online, said the Elections Department (ELD) yesterday. This includes appointing election agents, paying election deposits, and preparing nomination papers.

However, hard copies of nomination papers must still be submitted in person on Nomination Day.

These changes are to give voters and candidates "greater convenience and a better experience", said the ELD in a statement.

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee was convened in August, marking the first step towards the next general election, which must be held by April 2021. In the past three general elections, the period between the announcement of the committee's formation and Polling Day has been between two and six months.

The new pens, which have been used in places such as South Korea, allow voters to stamp an "X" for the party of their choice with minimal pressure. They will replace regular pens at polling booths.

"We had received feedback that some elderly voters had difficulty gripping (regular pens) and making the cross," said an ELD spokesman. "(The new pens) are easier for them to use."

Voters in one GRC and two SMCs will also see prototype polling booths made largely from cardboard and other recyclable materials.

Designed by students from the Singapore Institute of Technology, the new booths cost $30 each. In comparison, the old booths, which are used for around 12 years before being replaced, cost about $750 each.

The ELD will hold roadshows ahead of the next general election to familiarise voters with the new equipment.

The latest changes come on the back of an announcement by the ELD last year in which it said voters will be able to register electronically at polling stations and have their votes tallied by counting machines. But hard copy ballot papers will continue to be used, and counting assistants will still handle the mixing, unfolding and sorting of the papers.

The ELD spokesman said the electronic registration system will not be connected to the Internet. Instead, the database of voters for each polling station will be kept in an encrypted thumb drive.

The department will also organise sessions for political party representatives to try out the new digital services and provide feedback.

However, the actual system will be open for use only after the Writ of Election has been issued.

Key changes for voters and candidates

FOR VOTERS

Electronic registration

Election officials will scan voters' NRICs at polling stations, rather than manually checking their NRIC numbers against the electoral roll.

Self-inking pens

Voters can stamp an "X" on the ballot paper for the party of their choice using the new pens. The change was made because some older voters had issues gripping regular pens, said the Elections Department.

New polling booths

Low-cost booths made from recyclable materials have been designed by students from the Singapore Institute of Technology. Prototypes will be set up at one group representation constituency (GRC) and two single-member constituencies (SMCs) in the coming election.

Vote-counting machines

Counting machines, similar to those used to handle banknotes, will make it faster to count votes. With them, the time taken to process and count 4,000 ballot papers - including mixing, unfolding and sorting - will be cut from 180 minutes to between 100 and 130 minutes.

FOR CANDIDATES

Candidates will be able to fill in election-related paperwork online for processes such as:

• Appointing an election agent

• Applying for a minority candidate certificate or a political donation certificate

• Paying the election deposit

• Submitting election expenses returns after Polling Day

• Registering to witness the counting of overseas ballot papers, and the destruction of ballot boxes six months after the election

To use these services, they will need the SingPass two-factor authentication.

They will, however, still have to submit the hard copy of their nomination papers in person on Nomination Day.

Linette Lai