Chance for SPH subscribers to enjoy special dinner

On Feb 28, subscribers of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) publications have a chance to enjoy a specially curated dinner at Wan Hao Chinese restaurant. The dinner comes with a special wine pairing session too, with wines from the renowned label, Cloudy Bay.

For $174.20 (original price $233.05), you'll get a six-course dinner with classic dishes such as double-boiled superior soup with egg white skin wrap in bird's nest and assorted mushroom, and black truffle; deep-fried amadai fish with sea urchin sauce, and caviar; and tea smoked wagyu beef with king mushroom.

There is a selection of wines too, such as Cloudy Bay's Chardonnay, Tekoko and Pinot Noir.

To book your seat, visit https://www.gevme.com/wanhao. The restaurant is located at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel (320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865) and dinner begins at 7.30pm.