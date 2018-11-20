Chance for prison inmates to study for poly diploma

Prison inmates are being offered the chance to study for a polytechnic diploma for the first time.
A new business practice course at the Prison School has been launched by Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) and Singapore Prison Service, offering inmates the chance to study for a job in the burgeoning logistics sector.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?