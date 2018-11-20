Chance for prison inmates to study for poly diploma

Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer Wong Yew Fei with an inmate at the Prison School yesterday. For the first time, inmates can enrol in a course leading to the Diploma in Business Practice (International Supply Chain Management). The qualification can assist them in their job search in the logistics sector or be an avenue for them to pursue higher studies in universities.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Prison Service, Ngee Ann Poly launch course leading to diploma in logistics business

Prison inmates are being offered the chance to study for a polytechnic diploma for the first time.

A new business practice course at the Prison School has been launched by Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) and Singapore Prison Service, offering inmates the chance to study for a job in the burgeoning logistics sector.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 20, 2018, with the headline 'Chance for prison inmates to study for poly diploma'. Print Edition | Subscribe
