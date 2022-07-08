Challenging manoeuvre involving two F-16 jets to make debut at NDP

He is a commercial pilot, but on Aug 9, Lieutenant-Colonel (NS) Ong Swee Chuan will be flying an F-16 fighter jet in a challenging manoeuvre that will make its debut at this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

He will be one of two Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 pilots who will be engaged in a turn at close proximity to each other while undergoing high g-force (gravitational force equivalent), before doing a vertical climb.

A similar manoeuvre has previously been done by just a single jet at other NDPs.

LTC Ong, 50, spoke to the media on Tuesday about some of the challenges he will face.

He said: "It's not an easy task because under high g-force, we cannot move our heads... At the same time, we've got to strain against the g-force, because if we don't, all our blood will flow to the legs and we will black out. We have to do that while flying in formation."

Since he left the RSAF about eight years ago and became a commercial pilot, LTC Ong has been spending 40 days a year as an operationally ready national serviceman to maintain proficiency and currency as a fighter pilot.

He said: "As this year is NS55 (55 years of national service), being part of the celebrations of the nation's independence is a pleasure."

The RSAF will be reprising some of its crowd-favourite elements this year, including the F-16 jet flypast segment in the heartland and the "bomb burst" manoeuvre at the heart of the celebrations in the Marina Bay area.

A total of 15 aircraft will be involved in the celebrations on the day - a C-130 plane, eight Apache and Chinook helicopters, and six F-16 jets.

A C-130 aircraft will also be involved in the Red Lions parachutists' free fall on Aug 7 in the heartland.

This year's flying display marshal is Lieutenant-Colonel Stanley Selva, 47, who is also deputy chairman of the air participation committee. "It's an opportunity to show the rest of Singapore what type of equipment the RSAF operates," he said.

Among the highlights will be the RSAF's new Chinook helicopter - the CH-47F - which will be on display for the first time. It will be seen during the Total Defence Display segment, when naval divers jump from the helicopter into the waters of Marina Bay.

In another first, the F-16 jets will be led by a female officer - Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Lee Meiyi.

"To be the first female fighter lead for this component is definitely an honour. I'm tasked with this because of my team's capabilities and my capability to lead," said the 37-year-old.

"So I'll do my part to make sure we perform to the standards required."

Another RSAF regular who is looking forward to this year's parade is Captain Yap Yu Chen, 26, who is co-pilot of the lead Chinook helicopter that will be one of three aircraft carrying state flags.

He talked about some of the challenges he will be facing, including picking up the large state flag.

Said Capt Yap: "A lot of intricate calculations and precise flying are required to make sure we reach the show centre at the correct time."

On Tuesday, the media was also given a preview of how the state flags are prepared. There will be a total of 15 flags at the parade, including spares, that will be prepared at three different locations.

Rolling up each flag requires 25 men and can take up to two hours.

Military Expert 3 Law Wooi Pin, an air force engineer, who is in charge of the state flag party, said that about 300 NSmen have been recalled to assist with operations since April.

Though there are challenges in fronting such a task, ME3 Law, 46, said being part of the events of this year's NDP is significant.

"My favourite part of being part of the flag party is when the Chinook picks up the flag and it unfurls. It is the most meaningful part, you will feel very proud."