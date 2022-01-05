Challenges faced by migratory birds

1. EXHAUSTION AND STARVATION

While tiredness and hunger are commonly observed, exhaustion and starvation tend to plague larger flocks, said Dr Xie.

"The larger the group of migratory flock, the greater the competition among them for similar resources," he said.

2. COLLISIONS

"All birds can potentially crash into obstacles such as tall buildings, but as migratory birds tend to fly in larger flocks, this may be more problematic, as it affects a larger number of birds when it happens," said Dr Xie.

3. PREDATORS

Other animals may attack the migratory birds, which may not be as familiar with this threat

and therefore could be at greater risk of being eaten, said Dr Xie.

4. CLIMATE CHANGE

"The increased unpredictability of the weather and frequency of inclement weather result in unfamiliar patterns in the flight paths of migratory birds," said Dr Xie.

This may result in them needing to fly longer distances, leading to exhaustion.

Changes in weather patterns also affect the patterns of disease distribution, which may result in migratory birds being exposed to diseases that can impact their health.