Chalking up miles for a good cause

Singaporeans have been putting their best foot forward to help front-line medical workers.

About 1,200 people are pounding the pavement for #SGOutrunCovid, a campaign by event marketing agency Co-organisation and sports footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance.

It is held in conjunction with the annual GetActive! Singapore 2020, which is run by Sport Singapore to bring Singaporeans together to celebrate National Day through sporting activity.

#SGOutrunCovid, which began on June 15 and will end on Aug 8, invites people to take part in a virtual run, with New Balance donating 50 pairs of shoes to medical staff for every 10,000km clocked up by participants. It has offered to donate up to 350 pairs.

The 1,272 participants had clocked up 20,018.18km by noon last Friday, prompting New Balance to donate 100 pairs of shoes to front-line personnel at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Participants have to clock up a minimum distance of 1km for their walk or run via their fitness tracking devices, mobile apps or treadmills and send a screenshot of the total distance covered and duration of activity to the campaign's Instagram page @Sg.Outrun.Covid.

Participation is free and repeat submissions are welcome.

Mr Coenraad Hefer, New Balance country manager for Singapore and Malaysia, said the impact of the pandemic has highlighted the importance of keeping physically and mentally strong.

"It is our individual responsibility to take care of our personal health, and what better time to do so than now," he added.

Mr Rostam Umar, Sport Singapore's strategy group chief, said initiatives such as #SGOutrunCovid encourage people to stay active and come together as One Team Singapore to show appreciation for those on the front line fighting Covid-19. "Through sport and physical activity, we can uplift morale and support one another to stay resilient and united."



Supply chain specialist Cherlynn Sim, 40, has clocked up more than 30km since the initiative's launch.

She said: "#SGOutrunCovid is a great initiative that not only encourages an active lifestyle - it is also meaningful. I joined because I am glad that my running mileage will go to a good cause."