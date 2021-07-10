Chai Chee gets new active ageing centre

A new active ageing centre in Kembangan-Chai Chee aims to provide social and health support for more than 1,500 elderly residents in the vicinity.

The centre at Block 55 Chai Chee Drive, which opened yesterday, aims to serve as a gathering point for seniors to make friends and participate in active ageing programmes.

It is run by Filos Community Services.

Befriending services will also be offered to provide social care and support for the vulnerable elderly in the area.

Additional care services through information and referral links will ensure that timely intervention is available for seniors who need it.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, an MP for Marine Parade GRC, was at the opening event.

"A lot of different efforts will be put out and active ageing centres will become common in our landscape," he said.

The new centre will follow a population-based model. This means all seniors will have access to the services regardless of income level, housing type and frailty.

An estimated 21 per cent of Singapore's population will be over the age of 65 by 2030.

The old-age support ratio - the number of people providing economic support to the number of elderly who need it - will drop to 2.4 per cent from 4.4 per cent in 2017.

The new centre is at Filos Community Services' second office.

Three years ago, it opened the SG Cares Volunteer Centre in Bedok.

The Bedok centre has helped a total of 32,000 beneficiaries across nine constituencies, with the help of over 4,000 volunteers.

Filos Community Services chairman Allan Wong said: "We are committed to empowering individuals and building their resilience, as well as that of the community, as we work with our partners and friends in the kampung, to build stronger communities together."