CGH and doc found guilty of negligence

Changi General Hospital (CGH) has been found guilty of negligence in diagnosing a lung cancer patient and told to settle with her.

The patient had sued the hospital and three of its doctors, claiming that their negligence delayed the diagnosis and resulted in the cancer spreading. She now has Stage IV cancer.

Yesterday, the Appeals Court found the hospital and one of the doctors guilty.

It said poor follow-up procedures and systems led to the diagnosis being delayed. In the meantime, the cancer had spread.

The court said if the cancer had been diagnosed earlier, "we find it unlikely that the lung cancer would have progressed to Stage IIA".

The aggressive cancer has since spread to the patient's brain.

