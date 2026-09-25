CEO wanted: Law Society puts out job ad for role to lead ‘institutional renewal’ amid police probe

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LawSoc weathered a leadership row in 2025, with Tan Cheng Han of WongPartnership becoming president.

SINGAPORE – The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) has posted a job advertisement for a new chief executive, days after news emerged that police are looking into matters raised in an internal audit of the professional body.

In an e-mail to members seen by The Business Times, LawSoc said that following an independent inquiry into leadership, governance and workplace culture, it is entering “a period of institutional renewal”.

Beyond running the secretariat and its statutory functions under the Legal Profession Act, the incoming CEO’s primary mandate will be to strengthen the society’s culture and governance, as well as rebuild internal trust and staff morale.

The advertisement comes days after LawSoc told members on Sept 21 that the police are investigating certain matters raised in its audit committee’s report.

LawSoc said that it was instructed not to publish or distribute the report’s contents, or comment, until investigations conclude.

The audit was triggered by an anonymous e-mail to the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Manpower on Sep 13, 2025. An online post that same month alleged workplace bullying at the society, after about a third of its more than 70 full-time staff resigned that year.

The alleged incidents occurred from 2022 to 2025, and concerned inappropriate workplace conduct, weak governance and oversight, deficient grievance-handling and whistleblowing processes, and gaps in internal controls.

Law Minister Edwin Tong said then that the audit found no evidence of deliberate financial impropriety or a cover-up, but identified significant failings in leadership, workplace culture and governance.

The LawSoc presidents during that period were the late Adrian Tan, senior counsel Jason Chan and Lisa Sam.

The society also weathered a leadership row in 2025. Dinesh Singh Dhillon of Allen & Gledhill was elected president by the 21-member council in November 2025, despite entering the council as a statutory appointee rather than being elected by members.

A group led by former presidents Peter Cuthbert Low and Chandra Mohan Nair requisitioned an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in protest.

Before the EGM, Dhillon agreed to step aside to preserve unity at the Bar, with Tan Cheng Han of WongPartnership becoming president and Dhillon vice-president. THE BUSINESS TIMES