Paediatric vaccination centres are being prepared as Singapore gears up for its vaccination exercise for children aged five to 11 later this month.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who visited one centre yesterday, said in a Facebook post that it can vaccinate about 1,000 children a day. He added that parents will be allowed to accompany their child and there will be paediatric experts supporting each centre.

