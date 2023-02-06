From 13-year-old heroin addict to anti-drug mentor: This school dropout wants to help others in need

By the age of 13, Nicholas Tan had become a heroin addict, consuming as many as six straws of the drug in one day.

Today, the anti-drug advocate proves that it is possible to turn one's life around – even if you do not succeed on the first try. He has stayed clean for eight years.

"Being free from drugs is a blessing. I’m truly grateful and lucky that I’m able to survive until now," he says. "I’m now fulfilling my purpose in life, which is to help people in need."

The 29-year-old works in the operations line and serves as a mentor with Architects of Life, a social enterprise that helps at-risk youth, drug addicts, and former convicts.

Since 2022, Architects of Life has collaborated with the National Council Against Drug Abuse on "What's Your Fix?" – a two-year campaign aimed at raising awareness of the realities of drug use and igniting societal discussions about drug abuse.

Nicholas is one of the people featured in this campaign, as he knows first-hand how growing up in a broken family can make a young person vulnerable to bad company and drug abuse.

When he was 10, his parents divorced. When his mother left the family home with his two siblings and him, the sight of his father kneeling and begging them to stay left him with a profound sense of abandonment.

As his mother had to work hard to raise three kids and he wasn’t close to his siblings back then, he sought solace in a group of older friends who were taking drugs. Like many addicts, Nicholas had thought that "taking one puff" wouldn’t get him into any trouble, but soon, he was hooked and had to drop out of school at secondary two to work part-time and feed his addiction.

As he found it harder to buy drugs, he decided to go cold turkey when he was 15. By then, his mother, who had noticed that he was getting skinnier, was aware of his addiction. She tried her best to help him by locking him indoors, but her efforts were in vain.

On why he went back to drugs, Nicholas says: "When you are going through withdrawal symptoms, you can’t think, and I was so young too. I ran away many times and didn’t return home. I wished my mum had called the authorities to arrest me."

In 2011, when he was 17, the law caught up with him, and he served his first sentence at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC). After his release, he tried to stay clean, but frequent quarrels with his then-girlfriend made him reconnect with his drug-addict friends. Two years later, Nicholas was once again arrested and sent back to the DRC.