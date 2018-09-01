Cement mixer truck overturns at Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A cement mixer truck was spotted overturned in the early hours of Saturday morning (Sept 1) at Woodlands.

The police confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a cement mixer truck along Woodlands Avenue 9, towards Woodlands Avenue 10, at around 5.30am in the morning.

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man, was conscious when he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The cause of the accident is as yet unknown and police investigations are ongoing.

Photographs of the accident surfaced on a Facebook page named Safety Watch - SG on the same day, showing a cement mixer truck toppled over on a road across three lanes.

Cranes could be seen assisting in the recovery of the truck.