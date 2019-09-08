Celebration of enduring love

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
For Mr Ong Soh Lim, 80, and Madam Teo Soh Bee, 74, it was a truly special moment as they exchanged vows once again to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary at Sky Garden Sentosa. Their children and grandchildren helped plan the walk down the aisle as well as the renewal of marriage vows yesterday. Standing beside the couple in the photo are their children - Nominated MP Anthea Ong (in pink), David (in white) and Lace (partly hidden, in red). The exchange of vows took place at the Sky Garden Sentosa's wedding showcase, where the organiser aimed to convey the message of enduring love. The organiser had contacted the couple's granddaughter Renee Lim and worked with her to plan the "surprise" celebration of their wedding anniversary, which fell on Sept 6. 

