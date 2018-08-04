Celebrating women who break the mould of a beauty queen

The 15 finalists of the Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2018 pageant were unveiled yesterday on board the Genting Dream luxury cruise ship, and they showed that beauty was more than skin deep.

Among them was a bodybuilder hoping to defy conventional notions of beauty, a pre-school teacher who aims to use the platform to raise awareness of the need for education, and the child of a single mother who wants to fight for more support for single-parent families.

In line with this year's theme of The Beauty of Empowerment, the pageant - organised by The New Paper and MUS - hopes to celebrate women who break the mould of a beauty queen. Someone like Miss Tyen Rasif, for instance.

The 22-year-old freelance personal trainer and bodybuilder has competed in four bodybuilding events in the past year, most notably the 52nd Asian Championship organised by the Asian Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness in April where she emerged the runner-up.

"It is obvious that I don't look like a conventional beauty queen," said Miss Rasif, who works out at least four days a week and is able to dead-lift up to 120kg.

"But I want to use this platform to show that there is beauty in strength and there is beauty in having a fit and strong body. Beauty is not just about physical appearance; fitness can also help people to improve their mental well-being."

Over the years, the focus of the contest has shifted slightly, as women began to use the platform for advocacy. Miss Sharin Keong, 26, for instance, believes the MUS stage is the perfect platform to raise awareness of how there is a path to education for everyone.

"Growing up, my parents could speak only Mandarin and that limited the kind of jobs they could do," said the pre-school teacher, who was the winner of The New Paper New Face competition in 2012.

"If I go on to win, I would want to fight for education to be made available for anyone regardless of their financial background."

Another contestant with a heart for children because of her own difficult childhood is Miss Zahra Khanum, 23, who has travelled to Pakistan and China to work with charity organisations there to improve lives.

"Growing up and being raised single-handedly by my mother, I know first-hand the difficulties that she had to go through," said the design researcher. "I hope to be an example to others in a similar situation, showing that with hard work, you can overcome any adversity."

TNP editor Eugene Wee said: "As with previous editions of the pageant, beauty and brains are just a part of the equation when it comes to crowning the next Miss Universe Singapore.

"Equally important is her desire and passion to make the world a better place. This pageant is relevant as a platform for women to stand up for what they believe in, whether it be education, harassment and abuse, or mental health in young girls and its impact on society."

The grand finale will take place on Aug 31 at One Farrer Hotel, where the winner will walk away with prizes and the right to represent Singapore at the prestigious annual Miss Universe pageant.