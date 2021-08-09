Celebrating virtues of piety, penance and devotion

Jan 28: Thaipusam

Thaipusam is one of the most important festivals observed by the South Indian Hindu community. It falls between Jan 14 and Feb 14 every year.

The "Thai" in Thaipusam comes from the Tamil calendar month of "Thai" . "Pusam" is one of the 27 stars in Hindu astrology.

It is also a full moon day.

Dedicated to Lord Thendayuthapani, the South Indian god is also known as Lord Muruga and revered as the deity of youth, power and virtue.

Thaipusam is a time for devotees to perform penance for wishes fulfilled, offer thanks and seek blessings.

Male devotees prepare to carry the kavadi at a procession, with extensive prayers and fasting about a week to a month before the festival. Fasting involves a strict vegetarian diet, shunning luxuries and practising abstinence.

There are many types of kavadi, some of which can weigh up to 30kg. The typical kavadi consists of a short wooden pole topped by a wooden arch, decorated with peacock feathers (symbolic of Lord Muruga, as the peacock is his mascot and ride) and other materials.

Small milk pots are tied to the kavadi which will be offered to Lord Muruga when the devotees reach the temple.

There are elaborate forms of kavadi where sharpened skewers are often pierced through the tongues, cheeks and bodies of kavadi bearers as an act of penance or self-mortification.

Hindus believe that Lord Muruga is the vanquisher of evil and universal dispenser of favours.

Thaipusam is visually spectacular, with a colourful procession of barefooted devotees carrying kavadi along public roads. Others, especially women, carry pots of milk as offerings.

The kavadi carriers, together with their relatives, friends and well-wishers, start from the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road.

The 4km procession route ends at the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road.

Built in 1859, it is also known as Murugan Temple, or Chettiar's Temple, and is one of the oldest Hindu temples in the country.