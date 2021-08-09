Celebrating the Republic's independence

Aug 9: National Day

Since 1966, after Singapore's separation from Malaysia in 1965, the celebration of the country's National Day has featured a military-style parade with the march-past of both military and civilian contingents, and with the president, prime minister and MPs in attendance.

Spectators are treated to both visual and aural displays in the form of laser light shows, fireworks and flashcard choreography, accompanied by specially composed soundtracks and narration.

This annual parade is highly anticipated and tickets have to be balloted for.

Past and current venues include the Padang, both the old and new versions of the National Stadium, and The Float@Marina Bay.

In certain years in the 70s and 80s, the parade was decentralised and held in multiple venues for more public participation.

Highlights of the parades include the state flag fly-past, aerial manoeuvres by the Republic of Singapore Air Force, and free-fall jumps by the Singapore Armed Forces parachute team, also known as the Red Lions.

From 1984, National Day theme songs made their debut, starting with Stand Up For Singapore.

The parade culminates in the singing of the National Anthem amid a spectacular display of fireworks, followed by an after-parade party where participants dance the night away.